The full city council will meet on Thursday to appoint a Lord Provost and a new administration. The SNP and Greens together do not have a majority on the council, so would depend on one of the other parties either supporting them or abstaining in order to secure control. Last week, the Evening News revealed Labour was considering a rival bid to form the administration, offering “non-political” posts like licensing board chair to the Lib Dems.

The SNP is the biggest party on the council with 19 seats, Labour has 13, the Lib Dems 12, Greens 10 and Tories nine.

SNP councillors approved the draft coalition agreement with the Greens on Sunday night and the Greens are holding a special branch meeting tomorrow to get approval from their party members for the deal.

Claire Miller, co-convener of the Green group, said: “Our councillors have been in detailed talks with SNP councillors for some days now, and we believe the decision on whether or not to progress a minority coalition with the SNP for Edinburgh council should now be put to our members. We are a democratic party, and it is our local branch members who will have the final decision on this matter."

SNP group leader Adam McVey said: “We’re grateful to our Green colleagues for the detailed discussions in recent days and glad to have reached on agreement that Green members will be able to discuss at their branch meeting. We’re hopeful our parties can work together for the benefit of our city and our residents.”