It asks what improvements people would like to see and includes suggestions from an arboretum to an outdoor gym and a bandstand.

The masterplan proposes improved entrances to the Links, wayfinding boards and gateway features to “enhance the sense of arrival”. There could be interpretation boards on historical points of interest and “outdoor museum murals” to tell the story of Leith and celebrate its history.

It suggests the park should offer a range of free or low-cost activities and host events that can generate income for the park.

And it outlines a plan for a “Links Place Community Activity Park” with an outdoor gym for all ages and abilities, a wheeled area, climbing zone and a new building with public toilets.

It says there should also be more opportunities to sit down in key areas of the park. “Furniture could include benches with arms and back rests, wheelchair-friendly picnic benches, tables with game board tops such as chess and table tennis.” And it points to the potential to introduce features like ping-pong tables and football tennis tables, as well as trim trail features throughout the park as part of a 3km fitness loop.

The masterplan also proposes installing a “contemporary” band stand, an outdoor space for small events, which would also be used for informal performance, imaginative play for children, space to hang out and provide another level of activity.

The red line shows the area covered by the Leith Links masterplan, now out for consultation.

As well as a new arboretum, created in In collaboration with the Royal Botanic Garden, the masterplan envisages a wildflower meadow, the retrofitting of green roofs on flat-roofed structures and a sustainable drainage system which reduces flooding by collecting rainwater. The proposals are now on display for six weeks. As well as taking part online, residents will be able to view the proposals in-person and speak to the team at the “Big Lunch” on Leith Links on Sunday, June 19.

Culture and communities convener Val Walker said: “Leith Links is an extremely popular park in the city and has a rich history and lots of potential. The proposed masterplan suggests some very exciting ideas and I very much look forward to hearing the feedback.

“Our parks play host to a wide variety of activity and events each year and Leith Links is one of our premier parks serving a large population. We want to make sure it has everything users need. It is a real hub in the area and we want to make sure we reflect what residents want.