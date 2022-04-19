Edinburgh council elections 2022: Hustings for City Centre ward on Wednesday April 20

All 13 candidates standing for City Centre ward in next month’s council elections have been invited to face questions from the public at a hustings on Wednesday. note-0

By Ian Swanson
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:55 am

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The meeting will take place at Broughton St Mary’s Parish Church, Bellevue Crescent, from 7.15pm until 9pm, and will also be streamed online.

Questions will be a mixture of ones submitted in advance and others from the floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

City Centre – which elects four councillors – has more candidates than any other ward in the city. The SNP is fielding two candidates, and as well as Conservative, Labour, Green and Lib Dem candidates there is also one from Alba and six independents.

It has been organised by Broughton Spurtle, who say the event will be socially distanced and well ventilated, urging people to dress warmly.

The elections take place on Thursday May 5 with a record 143 candidates for a total of 63 seats across the city.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh council elections 2020: Here's the full list of candidates
The elections take place on May 5 with a record 143 candidates across the city.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

EdinburghSNPQuestions