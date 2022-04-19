Edinburgh council elections 2022: Hustings for City Centre ward on Wednesday April 20
All 13 candidates standing for City Centre ward in next month’s council elections have been invited to face questions from the public at a hustings on Wednesday. note-0
The meeting will take place at Broughton St Mary’s Parish Church, Bellevue Crescent, from 7.15pm until 9pm, and will also be streamed online.
Questions will be a mixture of ones submitted in advance and others from the floor.
City Centre – which elects four councillors – has more candidates than any other ward in the city. The SNP is fielding two candidates, and as well as Conservative, Labour, Green and Lib Dem candidates there is also one from Alba and six independents.
It has been organised by Broughton Spurtle, who say the event will be socially distanced and well ventilated, urging people to dress warmly.
The elections take place on Thursday May 5 with a record 143 candidates for a total of 63 seats across the city.