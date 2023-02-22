Plans tabled by Edinburgh SNP councillors to raise council tax by 20 per cent for people living in the highest-band properties have been thwarted after being ruled unlawful, it is understood.

The opposition group announced this week it would put forward proposals to “reform” council tax in the Capital. Council tax increases are usually applied across the board but they said a “novel use of existing but rarely used local authority statutory powers” would allow rates to be frozen for those in the lowest bands and “avert the need for sweeping cuts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the plan has now been shot down by lawyers who told the council it would be against the law to proceed with it, a source said. The group was accused of a “staggering level of incompetence” following the revelation. The city council will meet on Thursday to set the budget and agree on measures to plug a £76 million funding gap. Officials have suggested raising council tax by three per cent — but councillors will get the final say on it.

Marco Biagi was a Scottish Government minister and is now an SNP city councillor. Picture: Julie Bull.

Former Scottish Government minister and now SNP city councillor Marco Biagi, who drew up the plans, said the group would still bring a budget that would “raise revenue while assisting households at the lower end of the scale, as intended.” The SNP’s proposals would see council tax frozen for the 65,000 households in bands A and B, a three per cent increase applied to C and D; 10 per cent to F; 15 per cent to G, and 20 per cent to band H – with the latter representing a rise of over £600.

A council source said external lawyers confirmed to council finance chiefs that the proposal was unlawful — throwing the SNP’s budget into chaos with less than two days to go. The source said: “It shows a staggering level of incompetence from a group that less than a year ago was actually in charge of the city’s finances. It’s a particular embarrassment for Marco Biagi who tried to use his experience from his time as a minister but in doing so has proposed something that is unworkable and unlawful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SNP group said the plan would involve using powers within the Scotland Act it claimed could “create financial assistance in the form of discounting the council tax bill of each occupied primary residence from what they would be charged under the statutory rate to what they should be charged under the Edinburgh Effective Rate.”

Announcing the proposals on Monday, Councillor Biagi, who was elected to the council last year, said: “Normally, a five per cent rise in council tax means a five per cent rise for the richest and poorest alike. But by incorporating an automatic discount we could cap council tax rises for the typical Edinburgh resident and restrict big increases to only those in the most expensive properties.”