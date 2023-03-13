Edinburgh Lib Dems rule out power bid despite becoming council's second biggest party

Liberal Democrats have decided against making a bid for more power on Edinburgh City Council despite becoming the second biggest party after last week’s by-election win.

The 13-strong Lib Dem group considered seeking to replace the Capital’s minority Labour administration or proposing a formal Labour-Lib Dem coalition to run the council. But after debating the options for more than two hours they agreed they would remain in opposition and support policies on a case-by-case basis.

The Lib Dems gained an extra seat on the council last week when their candidate Fiona Bennett won the Corstorphine/Murryafield by-election, allowing them to overtake Labour, which has 12 seats, and move into second place behind the SNP, which has 18. It came just two weeks after the Lib Dem budget proposals were adopted by the council after tactical voting by Green councillors blocked Labour’s plans. But the group said it had decided against a power bid because any such manoeuvre risked allowing the SNP to try to seize control.

Lib Dem group leader Kevin Lang and by-election victor Fiona Bennett after last week's result was declared.

Lib Dem group leader Councillor Kevin Lang said: “The Liberal Democrats are winning across Edinburgh. Last year, we doubled our number of councillors thanks to a huge increase in our vote. Our gain from the SNP in Corstorphine/Murrayfield last Thursday saw us secure our highest ever vote in a Scottish council by-election. It propelled us into second place on Edinburgh Council, behind only the SNP. As a group, we have considered carefully how best to use our strengthened position on the council to get action on the issues we continue to champion: getting the basics right, supporting our schools and protecting the environment.

"We recognise that any attempt to change the current administration on Edinburgh council risks a dangerous power grab by SNP councillors who, just last month, proposed hammering households with an eye-watering 20 per cent hike in their council tax bills. They are also committed to slashing the funding available for basic services, such as the money for fixing our paths, pavements and roads. Liberal Democrats simply cannot and will not allow that to happen. This is why the Liberal Democrat group has agreed to continue in opposition, voting on issues on a case by case basis.

