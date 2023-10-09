Edinburgh Pride Bridge: £230,000 investment provides ‘new hope for the future’ of Leith LGTBQ+ landmark
Restoration works to save Edinburgh’s ‘Pride Bridge’ have come a step closer after council officers secured a significant investment from Sustrans’ Places for Everyone programme.
Lindsay Road Bridge (also known as Pride Bridge) was once at risk of being demolished after it was deemed ‘an immediate health and safety risk’ in December 2021 and subsequently closed.
But following a community-led campaign to save the 85-year-old structure, the future of the bridge was reviewed at a council meeting in February to explore options on how to reinstate the bridge.
Now council officers have made a successful application for Transport Scotland funding through Sustrans for the design of a replacement bridge deck, with £232,700 awarded. A designer will now be appointed to progress the design, to be developed in consultation with stakeholders and the community. Following the completion of the project, that is expected to last a year, officers intend to apply to Sustrans for 70% of the construction funding required to build the bridge.
Róisín Thérèse who spearheaded the Save the Pride Bridge campaign said: “We are delighted to hear that Sustrans has agreed to fund a full design with community consultation. We believe the Pride Bridge to be a very important piece of local history and heritage, an essential safe and accessible active travel route, and a much loved community space.”
In the summer of 2021 hundreds of people from the local community painted the bridge rainbow colours, becoming a valued community asset and a LGTBQ+ monument in the process. Ms Thérèse, who runs the nearby Dreadnought Pub, added: “We also believe that, especially in light of rising hate crime statistics, it is really important for us to show both our solidarity with the LGBTQ community and our commitment to their safety and inclusion. The Save The Pride Bridge group is looking forward to working closely with the council to find a suitable solution to restore this important local landmark.”
The restoration works to the bridge will be delivered alongside the Leith Connections project which is making improvements to community spaces and providing better connections for anyone walking, wheeling or cycling through the streets of Leith.
Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “I’m delighted that this funding award gives new hope for the future of Pride Bridge. This structure is a local landmark, a link to Leith's industrial past and a reminder of the pandemic, but above all else for me it is a celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride. It also provides a safe and convenient walking and cycling route between North Fort Street and Newhaven area.”
Kasper Schwartz from Sustrans said: “The Pride Bridge serves as a vital walking, wheeling, and cycling connection for the people of Newhaven. It not only provides a direct and accessible link to local shops, businesses, and public transport in the area, but also stands as a vibrant symbol of community resilience. We’re excited to be able to support the design and development of a new bridge deck, and in due course, see this important link reinstated.”