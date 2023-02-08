Edinburgh PureGyms have been ordered to get their cleaners first aid trained amid fears about attendees having accidents late at night.

The gym giant found itself at the hands of the city council’s licensing sub-committee this week after it failed to renew licences for six of the seven 27/4 facilities across the Capital. As councillors quizzed senior health and safety manager Mark Trimmer on Monday, concerns were raised about the measures in place in case gym-goers have an accident exercising late at night.

Mr Trimmer confirmed one cleaner is the only staff present between 10pm and 6am at the Pure Gyms located at Waterfront Broadway, Lauriston Place, Gorgie Road, Craigleith Retail Park, Conference Square, Ocean Drive and Fort Kinnaird. He said CCTV is also in place in “core points” and is actively monitored, whilst adding all facilities are equipped with defibrillators.

Councillor Cathy Fullerton raised an eyebrow at the lack of first aid trained staff on site at night. She said: “Usually these machines are a risk. I question just one person being on. She added staff “should be be properly first aid trained” and know how to identify if people have suffered accidents such as a stroke. The one cleaner is not first aid trained – it quite frightens me that.”