Edinburgh Central SNP MSP Angus Robertson is calling on stores at Edinburgh's Craigleith retail park to take action to prevent their trolleys being dumped in nearby green spaces and residential areas.

He said trolleys from a range of shops at the retail park were being taken and then abandoned in places like Telford Park, adjoining cycle paths and local streets and gardens. Mr Robertson, the Scottish Government’s Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary, said the problem had got worse as the retail park expanded. And one local resident, Audrey Rollason, became so frustrated she has taken to gathering trolleys in her own garden and liaising with SNP councillor Vicky Nicolson to have them picked up.

Ms Rollason said: “Trolley dumping has got worse and worse in the Telford area. I constantly find trolleys around the place, and often new ones appear in a period of hours. It is absolutely demoralising and makes our local area look run down and unwelcoming. I want the shops to do their bit to help – it shouldn’t be up to me and other local residents to gather their trolleys for them. I’m grateful to Councillor Nicolson and Angus Roberson for helping us and I hope we can end trolley dumping once and for all.”

More and more trolleys are being taken from Craigleith retail park and abandoned in nearby green spaces.

Mr Robertson said it was time that retailers did their bit to end trolley dumping. He said: “It is totally unacceptable that Telford residents face the dumping of trolleys in local green spaces and in parks. Not only is it a disrespect to the local area, it is costing local residents and the council time and money having to collect them. While it is not retailers’ fault that trolleys are being lifted in the first place, it is time that they step up to help solve this issue.

"We know there are tried and tested ways of reducing trolly dumping. Other retail parks have developed various solutions, such as wheel-locking systems to stop initial removal or, in some cases, retailers actively collect the lifted trolleys from the local area. Councillor Nicolson and I have asked retailers to consider all options to help stop the trolley dumping.”

Councillor Nicolson, SNP councillor for Inverleith, echoed his concern. “Trolley dumping is something I am acutely aware of in my ward. Indeed, on the regular community litter picks I arrange along with Drylaw Telford Community Council in the summer, we often find trolleys strewn about the place. It is deeply frustrating for residents, who should not have to waste their time solving this problem themselves. Angus Robertson and I have written to the Craigleith retail park to ask them to take action to help prevent and tidy up dumped trolleys. We will continue to liaise with and represent the views of locals to tackle this issue.”