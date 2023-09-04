Edinburgh residents urged to nominate someone for prestigious Edinburgh Award 2023

The search is on for the next recipient of the prestigious Edinburgh Award, made each year to an individual who has made a truly unique contribution to the city.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 award and individuals and businesses in the Capital are being urged to propose someone for the honour. They have until 5pm on Monday October 2. And the people put forward for the award no longer need to have been born or live in Edinburgh.

To broaden the range of nominees, the council has agreed to widen the eligibility criteria to include people who have “a substantial association with Edinburgh”. Previously, some nominations were rejected because individuals had not been born or lived here. The new rules mean that someone can now be nominated if they have gained national and international recognition for Scotland’s Capital through their work, even if they were born or lived in Edinburgh.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “Edinburgh has been a global force in many fields, for over two centuries and this is down to the character, achievement, and excellence of our citizens. The Edinburgh Award represents an opportunity to celebrate exceptional individuals who make Edinburgh the fantastic city we see today and have enhanced the city’s reputation nationally and internationally.

“By nominating someone you can help us showcase these people and give that person the recognition and praise they deserve. From outstanding individual feats to the work of community groups, as Lord Provost I am consistently inspired by the ways in which the citizens of Edinburgh calmly persevere and look out for one another. This speaks to the very heart of our capital city and is a source of huge personal pride. If this reminds you of someone, I urge you to put forward a nomination.

