Application would see three blocks with a total of 145 bed spaces at West Tollcross

Edinburgh’s legendary Atik nightclub – which featured in Trainspotting 2 – could be demolished to make way for student accommodation.

The iconic West Tollcross venue, previously known as The Cavendish, Clouds, Outer Limits, Bermuda Triangle and Lava & Ignite, closed its doors for the last time in January. Now Silvermills Estates and Land Ltd are seeking detailed planning permission to demolish the existing buildings and replace them with purpose-built student accommodation –145 student bedspaces, made up of 95 studios and 50 cluster units – with commercial units on the ground floor.

The student accommodation would consist of three blocks – of six storeys, five storeys and three storeys. The design statement said: “A nightclub venue that was associated with anti-social behaviour is to be replaced with a carefully organised, modern development that delivers a range of uses with a sustainable, well designed approach.”

The proposals for West Tollcross would see the former Atik nightclub demolished and replaced by accommodation for 145 students.

Planning agents Scott Hobbs said in documents submitted to the council that public feedback from a pre-application consultation welcomed the regeneration of the area, but concerns had been raised about over-concentration of student housing in the area, the height and scale of the proposed development and noise.

But they said the top floors of all the blocks would be set back to respond to concerns about the height and daylight provision for surrounding properties.

The site is adjacent to a fire station and the boundary of the Fountainbridge Development Brief Area, which has seen a number of recent developments to Lochrin Basin and former Scottish & Newcastle Brewery site.

