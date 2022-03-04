Schools still without activities as more rely on volunteers

A number of school activities rely on volunteers.

Many after school clubs put on hold during the pandemic haven’t started up again, with a majority now being run by volunteer coaches, a report to councillors revealed.

In December a group of parents warned Edinburgh City Council that changes to how school activities are funded has had a “detrimental” impact on pupils’ health and has led to a “significant reduction in sports provision”.

A report put to this week’s education, children and families committee revealed that 35 out of the capital’s 122 schools are still without any extracurricular activities at all, despite all pupils being back in school and most Covid-19 restrictions now lifted.

These include Bonaly Primary, Bruntsfield, Buckstone Primary, Craiglockhart Primary, James Gillespies Primary and Pentland Primary School.

In 78 schools (64 per cent), three or more clubs have recommenced whilst another eight have between one and three currently running.

Furthermore, of the 440 activity coordinators organising and running sport, music and dance clubs, an overwhelming majority (369) are volunteers, whilst just 71 are paid coaches.

Since 2019, the number of school clubs in Edinburgh that are volunteer run has more than doubled from 25 per cent to 66 per cent.

The council listed the top three reasons for schools only having three or fewer activities available to pupils as a lack of hall space, not enough volunteers and a decision made by head teachers.

Figures published by the local authority show the council offered around 1,000 activities to youngsters through its Active Schools programme pre-pandemic, and as of the last half of 2021, there were 647.

It’s forecasted by the council this will rise to 900 by the October to December term this year.

Edinburgh City Council said a questionnaire has been sent to schools to help establish the extent to which they have been able to reintroduce “a range of extracurricular activities.”

It added: “Schools and parent councils will be asked to highlight what help they might need to support their ambitions and ongoing engagement will be available to provide what support is possible.

“The results of this survey will be shared in the next update committee report.”