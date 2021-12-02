Scottish Greens announce East Lothian by-election candidate

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Tim Porteus, who has a regular storytelling column in the East Lothian Courier will contest the May 2022 full council elections for the party.

The 59-year-old works for an early years charity in Midlothian that helps children and families. He lives in Prestonpans with his wife Kate, and three youngest children, who all attend local schools in the town. Outside of work, he also enjoys hill walking, history, folklore and storytelling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on his selection, Mr Porteus said: “I am standing because I believe my community has amazing assets in its people and beautiful natural setting, but we also have our issues that need to be addressed.

“I am passionate about education and children's wellbeing. But here in East Lothian, we see significant local issues around education provision and opportunities for our young people.

“They have also been very adversely affected by Covid restrictions. While these restrictions have been necessary in keeping people safe, they have had deep seated implications for our community which the Council must address.

“Eradicating poverty has to be a central focus in all this. We can only do this by making decisions based on the principles of social justice and creating a sustainable circular economy that works for everyone.

“I believe that the Scottish Greens will be a chance for the people of this amazing ward to show their support for taking a new approach to tackling the problems we face, and making the most of the benefits of our wonderful part of the world.”

Mr Porteus has pledged to campaign on better education provision and services for families, as well as supporting the Cockenzie 360 proposal which would create long term jobs and learning opportunities, and have a hugely positive impact on the environment, both locally and nationally.

Lorna Slater MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Green Party congratulated Tim on being selected.

She said: “Tim is a great advocate for the community, and would do an excellent job of representing it in local government. I am looking forward to working with him, and will be doing everything I can to help him to make history as East Lothian's first Green councillor.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.