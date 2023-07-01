Scotland’s biggest charity book sale raised an impressive £80,000 this year for Christian Aid’s work with some of the world’s poorest people.

The annual Christian Aid book sale at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church in George Street began in 1973 with one table of books in the church’s courtyard, but has grown into a huge event selling thousands of books. Over the years it has raised millions of pounds for international development work in some of the world’s most struggling countries.

This year, alongside the many books, artwork, antiques, toys and games, the sale also included a special donation dating back to the first century – a collection of five large nails excavated from a Roman legionary fort in Perthshire in 1960. The fort, at Inchtuthil, was established in AD82 or 83, making the nails almost 2,000 years old.

James Robertson, author of 'And the Land Lay Still', 'The Testament of Gideon Mack' and 'Joseph Knight', was the patron of this year’s book sale. Picture: Colin Hattersley

The sale raised a total of £80,000 and a cheque will be presented to Val Brown, head of Christian Aid Scotland, at the 10.30am service at St Andrew’s and St George’s on Sunday, July 9, by the church’s locum minister the Very Rev Dr Angus Morrison.

Andrew Hawdon, a member of the steering committee for the sale, said: “Throughout the two-week period of sorting, pricing and then selling books, music, art works, toys, stamps, postcards and antiques, we were blessed with more than 170 helpers from many different backgrounds and walks of life, each generously and cheerfully giving of their time, energy and expertise.” He said the highlight of the week was the visit of this year’s patron, Scottish poet and novelist James Robertson, author of “And the Land Lay Still” and “Joseph Knight”, telling the story of a slave who won his freedom in a Scottish court in 1778.

The sale ran from May 14 to 20, during Christian Aid Week, which this year focused on the problems facing people in Malawi and how Christian Aid partners are supporting farmers and their families with the pigeon pea, a low-cost, resilient crop that can help defend against drought and other dangers of climate change.