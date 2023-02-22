They say the mould has damaged clothes hanging in the wardrobe.

A couple fear for their two-year-old daughter's health because of the persistent mould in their privately-rented Edinburgh home.

Peter Badowski and his partner say little Zofia developed a rash and a "weird" cough as a result of the damp and mould in their flat in Elliot Street, near Easter Road. They say her health has been worsening and, having read about the case of Awaab Ishak, the toddler in Rochdale who died because of the damp and mould in the family home, they are growing increasingly concerned about the conditions in which they are living.

Mr Badowski said they had contacted their letting agents about the mould in their bedroom about a year ago. He said: "They said it was our fault and it was due to condensation, but we never dry laundry in that room and we open the window every day to get fresh air and ventilation. We spent money on a dehumidifier and it fills up with water all the time."

Tenant Peter Badowski says the mould is only in one bedroom, but they just can't get rid of it.

He said the mould was damaging clothes hanging in the wardrobe and the wall around the electric sockets is so damp it moves when pressed. Mr Badowski said: “We've stopped sleeping in the bedroom – we've been sleeping in the living room for months. The first time we told them about the mould they just came and said it was condensation, the second time they sent someone else but it was just the same. The third time they said they needed to rip off the wallpaper and have a proper look, but they have never done that."

When Zofia became ill they suspected it was connected to the damp and mould. Although her bed is in a different room, she often comes through and sleeps with them. They decided to have her checked medically. Mr Badowski said: "We went to Poland and got her tested for all the different allergies, and it came back that she was allergic to mould. We got very concerned when we read about the child in England who died because of the mould and damp in his family's house. I don't know what else we can do. We're just worried about our wee girl."

A spokesperson for Albany Lettings said: "We have been in discussions with the tenants regarding a small area of condensation appearing on a bedroom wall. Two specialists have attended and there is a course of action which has been authorised by the landlord to take place. We are awaiting a start date for these works which we are prioritising. We take all matters of ventilation/damp very seriously and have been in talks with the tenants at length on what they can do to help mitigate the issue, with minimal contact to Albany from them during this course. We have been keeping the tenants updated throughout the process. We are an agency that highly values our tenants which is evident in our reviews and work with trusted trades to get issues resolved as quickly as possible."

Lothian Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury has previously highlighted issues with mould in council houses in the Capital. But he said he had also been contacted by private tenants in rented properties, worried about their families’ health due to the damp and mouldy conditions they were living in. "Mould and dampness are problems that affect all housing sectors, not only social housing/council properties."

The couple blame the damp and mould for their daughter's worsening health.