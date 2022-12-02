Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has tabled a motion in the Scottish Parliament to save Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home which faces potential closure after its energy bills soared by 800 per cent.

The Edinburgh Western MSP said the move was to encourage a cross-party intervention to save the 140-year-old animal refuge from collapse. The home provides shelter and rescue for hundreds of dogs and cats every year but the charity has warned the increased energy costs “could be enough to bring the home to its knees this winter.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is an absolutely fantastic charity that provides a caring and compassionate environment to animals needing rescue and shelter. As the first charity in the country to provide food banks with pet food, it currently feeds 3,000 animals.

Alex Cole-Hamilton hopes his motion will encourage MSPs from across the parties to help save the Dog and Cat Home.

“Sadly, the sky-rocketing cost of energy bills has pushed the home to the brink of closure, especially when it relies so heavily on gas and electricity to keep its animals warm and well-fed. With no financial support in place from either national or local government, the home depends solely on the generosity of its donors.

“That is why I am today tabling a motion to inspire an intervention from MSPs across parliament which will save this iconic Edinburgh institution from collapse. I want to see the Scottish Government working in partnership with the city council and animal welfare organisations so that Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home gets the support it desperately needs.”

The home on Seafield Road receives no funding from national or local government and relies purely on donations and small income streams such as training and animal first aid. But it has now begun lobbying both Scottish and UK Governments, seeking assistance for the animal charity sector.