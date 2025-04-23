Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted for the final phase of the wider regeneration of a north Edinburgh area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The City of Edinburgh Council has lodged plans for the delivery of Block 3 of the final phase of wider Pennywell regeneration, comprising 90 council homes with two commercial units on the ground floor, associated site development, drainage, external works and landscaping including MacMillan Square.

The buildings on the site, where the former Muirhouse Shopping Centre stands, are currently being demolished to make way for the proposed new homes and commercial units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the final part of the Pennywell regeneration project at the former Muirhouse Shopping Centre. | Stallan-Brand Architecture & Design Ltd

The plans includes a mix of one, two and three bedroom flats including flats for wheelchair users and families. The project is the final phase of the original masterplan for the area, phase 3 (block 3), which has involved significant investment over the last 15 years, delivering 800 new homes to the area.

The proposed latest development is split into two blocks, east and west, with both blocks four storeys high, aligning with the surrounding buildings.

The Pennywell masterplan has seen the demolition of obsolete older housing stock and commercial spaces and delivered new mixed tenure housing for sale and rent and other improvements in the form of new retail units and community facilities.

This final phase will deliver 30 per cent 1 bed, 2-person properties, 50 per cent 2 bed, 4-person properties and 20 per cent 3 bed, 5-person properties. Alongside this there are to be two commercial units, each unit circa 80 sqm, providing active frontage to Macmillan Square / Pennywell Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the view from the revamped MacMillan Square as part of the Pennywell regeneration. | Stallan-Brand Architecture & Design Ltd

In the planning documents, the council’s agent Stallan-Brand Architecture & Design Ltd said of the proposals: “It will define the edge to Pennywell Road and complete MacMillan Square. Sitting adjacent to the recently completed Arts Centre and opposite newly built flats with commercial spaces to the north will complement the delivery of local facilities in the area which include homes, a health centre and schools.

“The core aims of phase 3, block 3 are to build modern, energy efficient residential and commercial units as well as making improvements to the adjacent area to ensure all new homes are well linked into the fabric of the surrounding area and existing homes.

“The development of this phase will improve the aesthetic appeal and useability of Macmillan Square and ‘complete’ the square to the south. MacMillan Square is the natural gathering space for residents or a route to work or social/leisure activities and will be the active heart of the community.

“This application site is the final piece of the regeneration and an opportunity to complete the civic centre, emphasise its importance as a focal point, and tie all the previous developments together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main courtyard in the final phase of the Pennywell regeneration project. | Stallan-Brand Architecture & Design Ltd

Get all of the latest breaking news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free breaking newsletter.

Sign up here 👇

The council had a consented scheme for the Phase 3 (Block 3) area which, due to the passage of time and further impacted by Covid, is now superseded. The plans have now been altered to adhere to the council’s net zero carbon ambition and current design guidance.

The agent added: “It is considered that these new proposals will make the project more sustainable, cost effective and more suitable to the housing demand that the council is currently facing.

“Our proposal is a refresh of this previously consented scheme. It retains similar design principals while providing a more suitable mix of accommodation and responding to changes in planning policy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site currently has vehicular access from Pennywell Road to the east and Muirhouse Avenue to the south. There are future plans to de-dual Pennywell road to allow for an active travel route which will further enhance the public routes to the site. This, however, will lead to the site only being accessed by vehicles from the south.