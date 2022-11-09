The former Tynecastle High school

Controversial proposals for new student flats on the site of a former Edinburgh high school were refused planning permission, after councillors called on developers to draw up plans for residential housing instead. A local councillor said it was the "right decision for the community" to reject the plans, after residents in Gorgie and Dalry objected over a lack of affordable housing and fears about an excessive concentration of students in the area.

Now an appeal has been registered with the Scottish Government dated 2 November under their application for listed building consent rather than the main planning application – sparking allegations that it’s a bid to avoid notifying the more than 200 people and organisations who objected to the plans.

Former Sighthill/Gorgie Councillor and Housing Activism Founder Ashley Graczyk claims the appeal is ‘questionable’ and only 9 people had been notified – despite requirements to notify anyone who made representations on the plans. Edinburgh-based S1 Developments first lodged plans last year to partially demolish and redevelop the old Tynecastle High building and build new flats at Mcleod Street site to accommodate 468 students.

Ashley Graczyk, former councillor and campaigner

The plans received 233 objections from the public and the council's environmental protection team said plans should be refused, arguing that industrial noise from the North British Distillery which lies next to the site would significantly impact on living conditions. Councillors also said odours coming from the distillery would lead to a poor standard of amenity.

Officials had recommended that the planning sub-committee give them the go-ahead, despite concerns about industrial noise and odours from a neighbouring whisky distillery. An ‘accidentally buried’ report also cast doubt over the developer’s claim that the derelict site was better suited for student flats than social housing.

Recommendations from the environmental protection team to reject the plans only came to light after being discovered in the community garden element of the development application. Ms Graczyk, Housing Activism founder said: "Edinburgh Councillors rightly rejected permission for this wholly inappropriate proposal to turn the Old Tynecastle High into yet another student megablock, upholding the objections of 200 local people, community groups, housing activists and the Gorgie-Dalry Community Council.

At least half the site of this major development should be dedicated to housing, in line with the council’s own guidance. The proposed development would mean a massive 50 per cent of residents in the local area would be students, overwhelming local services.”

“The developers have conveniently submitted an appeal under their supplementary application for listed building consent, rather than the main application for planning permission, meaning that only 9 people have been notified. This questionable approach means that over 200 local residents who originally objected have not been notified as they should have been.”

A planning authority like the City of Edinburgh Council is required to inform people where to submit further representations and also advise the timescale in which these should be made. The deadline for the public to make further representations on the application is 25 November.

A spokesperson for S1 Developments said: “We were clearly disappointed that our proposals for the former Tynecastle High School were refused by the narrowest of margins despite being recommended for approval. This is a highly challenging site to develop, given the various constraints it faces, and clearly if nothing happens on it, the Listed buildings are in danger of falling into further disrepair.

“We have communicated extensively with the Gorgie Dalry Community Council, and various other local groups, throughout the planning process. The planning system allows us to appeal this decision to Scottish Ministers and all parties, including the community council, will have further opportunity to provide comment on this as the Reporter undertakes his or her deliberations.”

