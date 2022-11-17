Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the “despicable, sickening and disgusting” attack on Edinburgh’s war memorial after it was raised at First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament. And she told MSPs she hoped the culprits would face “the full force of justice”.

Poppy wreaths which had been laid at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers on Sunday were found torched at around 5am on Monday (November 14).The incident was raised in parliament by Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs, who said the attack was a mindless act of vandalism and an appalling insult to the nation’s fallen war heroes. And he asked if Ms Sturgeon would consider proposals in a member’s bill from his fellow Tory MSP Megan Gallagher for tougher penalties on those who attack and deface war memorials.

The First Minister said she had not seen the details of Ms Gallagher’s proposals, but would give them due consideration when they came forward. And she said: “Less than 24 hours before that despicable attack took place I, among others, was privileged to lay a wreath at that war memorial in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country and to allow us the freedoms we take for granted today..

"What happened in the early hours of Monday morning is almost beyond words – absolutely despicable, sickening and disgusting. It’s beyond my comprehension, I’m sure it’s beyond the comprehension of any of us in this chamber, how anybody could attack a war memorial at any time of year but particularly just hours after Remembrance Sunday.”