SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf has promised free football club memberships for children from low-income households if he becomes First Minister.

He said he wanted to partner with the Scottish Football Association to harness the power of football to benefit communities across the country. He claimed the move would help tackle childhood obesity, improve community engagement and help develop Scotland’s next budding football stars,Mr Yousaf, a Celtic fan, also promised to accelerate the roll out of the SNP’s Football “Fan Bank”, designed to empower communities by supporting them to acquire a share or control of their local sports club.The announcement came as he visited Spartans Community Football Academy next to Ainslie Park leisure centre in Pilton and took to the pitch with some of the students. Health Secretary Mr Yousaf said: “One of our great assets in Scotland is our love of the beautiful game, and as Scotland’s next First Minister I want to work with the SFA to harness the full power of football.

"I want to help develop our grassroots clubs where every community in Scotland has a football club that boys and girls can access free of charge, particularly in areas of deprivation. Initially, I would want to see this roll out targeted towards children for low-income households who may struggle to pay for the costs of football club memberships in the midst of this cost of living crisis.

“In my current role, I have already started talks with a view to entering into a strategic partnership with the SFA to see how we can work together to maximise the reach of football for the benefit of our communities. As a massive football fan myself, I know that both on and off the field clubs that are rooted in their communities can help transform lives.

“Fans should have real influence over the future of the clubs they love and support. So as First Minister, I’ll accelerate the SNP’s bold football Fan Bank that will give fans access to funds that will give them a real say over how their clubs are run - be that buying a small stake in the club or perhaps outright ownership. Fan Bank will make a positive change to football and help put real power in the hands of the paying punters and the local community."

