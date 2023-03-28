Humza Yousaf: Scottish Parliament prepares to vote in the new First Minister today - here's everything you need to know
First Minister vote to take place today
After an eventful leadership contest, Humza Yousaf was victorious, and is set to take over from Nicola Sturgeon this afternoon.
After being voted leader of the party, Mr Yousaf needs to now be formally voted in as First Minister by the Scottish Parliament. With the backing of the Scottish Green Party securing the vote, he is set to be the youngest First Minister ever at age 37.
When is it and how can I watch?
Humza Yousaf will likely be voted in as First Minister after a vote in the chamber shortly after 2:15pm. This will be streamed on Scottish Parliament TV – and BBC Scotland is also hosting a special Politics Scotland from 2:15pm.
It is standard for leaders of opposition parties to also put their name forward in the vote, although they will need a majority to win, which they are unlikely to get.
If the vote goes as expected, Mr Yousaf will be sworn in tomorrow at the Court of Session, Scotland’s senior civil court by Royal Warrant.
Mr Yousaf described himself as the "luckiest man in the world" in a victory speech at Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield stadium on Monday, and pledged to "dedicate every waking moment" to serving the people of Scotland.