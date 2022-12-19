The First Minister said she pities TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who wrote the comments in a column in The Sun on Friday (December 16). Clarkson wrote: “I hate her [Meghan]. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”

Clarkson has been widely criticised for his remarks, saying he was: “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday (December 19), Ms Sturgeon said Clarkson’s comments about Meghan were “beyond the pale”. She said: “I accept I’m a politician and people get to say all sorts of things about me and that’s part of the democratic process.”

Nicola Sturgeon has reacted to comments made by Jeremy Clarkson about Meghan Duchess of Sussex (Getty Images)

The First Minister said everyone should exercise their freedom of speech with responsibility because “words have consequences”. Ms Sturgeon continued: “I think what he said about Meghan Markle was deeply misogynist and just downright awful and horrible.

“I have to say, taking a step back from it, my overwhelming emotion about guys like Jeremy Clarkson is pity. I mean, what is it that makes somebody so distorted by hate that they end up writing these things?

“I think that possibly gives an insight into Jeremy Clarkson and the kind of person he is. So maybe he just needs to take a step back from things and just think about life a bit more.”