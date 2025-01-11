MP’s Livingston constituency office officially opened

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish Labour's deputy leader Jackie Baillie joined Gregor Poynton MP and Manuela Coletti, manager of Craigsfarm, to officially open Gregor’s new constituency office in Livingston.

The office, located at the heart of the community in Craigsfarm, has been operational since October 2024 and is already providing vital support to constituents across the Livingston area.

Gregor Poynton said: "This office is more than just a workspace; it’s a hub where my team and I can engage directly with the people of Livingston, addressing their concerns and delivering the support they need. I’m incredibly proud to be based at Craigsfarm, a cornerstone of our community that has been serving Craigshill for decades."

Deputy Leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Jackie Baillie MSP added:"It’s an honour to officially open Gregor’s constituency office at Craigsfarm. His commitment to his constituents is evident, and this new base will undoubtedly enhance the vital work he and his team do for the people of the Livingston Constituency."

Gregor Poynton MP speaking with Deputy Scottish Labour Party Leader, Jackie Bailie MSP and Manuela Coletti, Manager of Craigsfarm.

Manuela Coletti, Manager of Craigsfarm, said: "2025 marks 55 years of Craigsfarm serving the Craigshill and wider community of West Lothian. As the lead organisation for Wellbeing locally, we work alongside NHS Wellbeing Hubs and GP surgeries to provide mental wellbeing support and linkage to community services that address the stressors of mental health.

“Our services are provided free to the local community, allowing those who typically cannot afford wellbeing services to receive the support they require. We are delighted to welcome Gregor and his team to Craigsfarm, where they can work directly with the community from this important space."

Guests at the opening enjoyed tea, coffee, and light refreshments while networking with Gregor, Jackie, and Manuela, discussing how the office will serve as a key resource for the Livingston constituency.

The office is open Monday to Friday and welcomes walk-ins. However, constituents are encouraged to make an appointment by emailing [email protected] or calling the office on 01506 243507, to ensure their concerns can be addressed efficiently.