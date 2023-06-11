Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with the police investigation into the SNP’s funding and finances.

Police Scotland this afternoon said a 52-year-old woman had been arrested “as a suspect” and had been taken into custody for questioning. Here is their statement in full.

A police spokesman said: "A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of the police investigation into the SNP's finances. Photo by Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”