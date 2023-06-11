News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake

Nicola Sturgeon arrested: Police statement in full as former First Minister arrested in SNP funding investigation

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 11th Jun 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with the police investigation into the SNP’s funding and finances.

Police Scotland this afternoon said a 52-year-old woman had been arrested “as a suspect” and had been taken into custody for questioning. Here is their statement in full.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: "A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of the police investigation into the SNP's finances. Photo by Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty ImagesNicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of the police investigation into the SNP's finances. Photo by Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images
Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of the police investigation into the SNP's finances. Photo by Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images
Most Popular

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

A police vehicle reverses into a tent outside the home of Peter Murrell, former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), and his wife, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in April. Picture: Andy Buchanan/Getty ImagesA police vehicle reverses into a tent outside the home of Peter Murrell, former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), and his wife, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in April. Picture: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images
A police vehicle reverses into a tent outside the home of Peter Murrell, former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), and his wife, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in April. Picture: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images
Related topics:Nicola SturgeonPolice ScotlandFirst MinisterPoliceSNP