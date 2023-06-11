Nicola Sturgeon arrested as suspect in investigation into SNP funding and finances
Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police.
Officers arrested Sturgeon, 52, as a suspect in connection with their investigation into Scottish National Party funding and finances. The former First Minister and current MSP for Glasgow Southside is currently in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.
Sturgeon’s husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested in April, but was released without charge, pending further investigation into party finances. While he was questioned, officers searched the couple’s Glasgow home and the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh as part of their enquiries. At the time of his arrest, a spokesperson for Sturgeon said she “had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” and added that she would “fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required”. Later, the former First Minister described the events surrounding her husband’s arrest as “in some respects very traumatic”.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”
This is a breaking story. More to follow.