Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police.

Officers arrested Sturgeon, 52, as a suspect in connection with their investigation into Scottish National Party funding and finances. The former First Minister and current MSP for Glasgow Southside is currently in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 52-year-old woman has today, ​Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”