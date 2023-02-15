Nicola Sturgeon to resign: How to watch First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's update at press conference today
Nicola Sturgeon is to resign as Scotland’s First Minister, it has been reported
How do I watch Nicola Sturgeon’s speech?
Nicola Sturgeon will hold the press conference at 11am – which will be available to watch on major news channels including the BBC.
It will also be shown on the Scottish Government’s live stream via the @ScotGov Twitter feed.
What will Nicola Sturgeon say?
Nicola Sturgeon will stand down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years, the BBC has reported.
The First Minister will speak at a press conference from her residence at Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am. It is not yet clear if she will stand down immediately, or continue in the role until a new SNP leader is elected.
BBC chief political correspondent Nick Eardley reported a source close to Ms Sturgeon saying: "She's had enough."
Ms Sturgeon will leave office as the longest serving and first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament, a time which saw her lead the SNP to repeated election victories at UK, Scottish and local level.