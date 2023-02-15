Nicola Sturgeon to resign: Scottish First Minister set to announce she will step down, according to reports
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce she will resign at a press conference this morning
Nicola Sturgeon is reportedly preparing to announce her resignation as First Minister at a press conference this morning. The BBC has reported the Scottish First Minister will announce she is stepping down when she speaks at a press conference at 11am on Wednesday, February 15.
It is not yet clear if she will stand down immediately, or continue in the role until a new SNP leader is elected. BBC chief political correspondent Nick Eardley reported a source close to Ms Sturgeon saying: "She's had enough.”
Nicola Sturgeon was elected as leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland in November 2014, following the resignation of Alex Salmond. She is the first woman First Minister.
