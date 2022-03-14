Penicuik clinic could close after council tell them security shutters must go

Husband and wife team Marc Stuart and Ying Peng outside the Penicuik Podiatrist Clinic.

Husband and wife team Marc Stuart and Ying Peng opened the Penicuik Podiatrist Clinic last month on the town’s John Street.

But a decision to install a security shutter at the former opticians shop led Midlothian planning officers to tell them they needed planning permission.

And despite receiving 27 letters of support from people in the community as well as the backing of Penicuik Community Council, officers turned down their application saying it went against their policy to protect the “character of the conservation area”.

Marc has now vowed to appeal against the decision which he described as “extremely disappointing”.

He said: “The bottom line is that if this decision stands we may have to close.

“It is very frustrating, there is a shop across from us with a similar shutter, we are the only podiatry service in Penicuik and have a lot of support fom the community.

“We are now looking at appealing and taking this to the next stage.”

Penicuik and District Community Council wrote to officers supporting the clinic and shutters to protect equipment and materials inside.

And it said there had been incidents where businesses in the area had windows broken.

It added: “Several members thought it was essential that there was protection due to the type of equipment and possible drugs within the premises.

“It was also felt that, although only this side of the precinct is in aconservation area, there are two other properties within the precinct withsimilar shutters.

“Any decision made has to take the appearance of the whole ofthe precinct into account, therefore it would be seen to be unfair on thisparticular business, if the application was refused.”

It also pointed out the shop had been vacant for sometime and welcomed its return to use in the community.

Mr Stuart said the clinic has three treatment rooms and hoped to be able to employ five professionals as it expands alongside additional office staff.

Planning officers said they had recorded four objections on the grounds of the impact on Penicuik Conservation area and the “negative perception of the town centre”.

However 27 letters of support pointed to the needs of the community due to the absence of such a podiatrist service within Penicuik, the economic benefit due to the creation of jobs and increased footfall within the local vicinity and security concerns due to the materials and equipment kept on-site as part of the business operations.

Refusing planning permission officers said: “Significant investment has been made in recent years (in Penicuik town centre) as part of the CAR Scheme, to assist with the attractiveness and restoration of shop fronts.