Queen Elizabeth II dies: Edinburgh tributes to a 'national treasure' and 'dedicated public servant'
Tributes from Scottish political leaders have described the Queen as a national treasure, a dedicated public servant and the country’s most recognisable ambassador.
Following earlier tributes from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Queen Elizabeth II represented perhaps the greatest life of public service in the history of our country.
“For seven decades she has been our country’s most recognisable ambassador. Whether it be her wartime service, her patronage of more than 600 charities or her Covid-19 broadcast to the nation, she has been a beacon for so many people. The Queen was loved and touched lives the world over.”e.”
Former SNP Lord Provost of Edinburgh Frank Ross said the Queen attended many significant events in the life of the Capital, from the State Opening of Parliament to the opening of the Queensferry Crossing. “However it was the annual pageantry of the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which marked the start of Royal Week, which was the greatest occasion of state for the city.
“As our longest serving monarch we must be thankful for her service but never forget that she was also a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. The United Kingdom will never see her like again.”
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Her Majesty The Queen was a national treasure who represented the very best of our United Kingdom throughout her entire life. For 70 years, The Queen led the country through good times and bad, an unwavering presence of strength in each and every national moment of adversity.
“There was nobody else like Her Majesty. This loss will be felt dearly across Scotland, the United Kingdom and around the world. Everyone will remember Her Majesty as a warm, loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and monarch.”
And Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Our longest serving monarch, Her Majesty was a dedicated public servant, demonstrating strength, leadership and compassion when her country needed it most. From the Blitz to the pandemic, she brought our nation together at times of crisis, providing hope and light in our darkest moments.”
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the Queen had had a genuine love of Scotland and a special relationship with Scots. “It was in Scotland we saw the Queen at her most relaxed and happy, particularly on her regular visits to her much-loved Balmoral. I know it would have been a comfort to her and her family that she was able to spend her last days in the place she loved so much.”