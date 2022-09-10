Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

“For seven decades she has been our country’s most recognisable ambassador. Whether it be her wartime service, her patronage of more than 600 charities or her Covid-19 broadcast to the nation, she has been a beacon for so many people. The Queen was loved and touched lives the world over.”e.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former SNP Lord Provost of Edinburgh Frank Ross said the Queen attended many significant events in the life of the Capital, from the State Opening of Parliament to the opening of the Queensferry Crossing. “However it was the annual pageantry of the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which marked the start of Royal Week, which was the greatest occasion of state for the city.

“As our longest serving monarch we must be thankful for her service but never forget that she was also a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. The United Kingdom will never see her like again.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Her Majesty The Queen was a national treasure who represented the very best of our United Kingdom throughout her entire life. For 70 years, The Queen led the country through good times and bad, an unwavering presence of strength in each and every national moment of adversity.

“There was nobody else like Her Majesty. This loss will be felt dearly across Scotland, the United Kingdom and around the world. Everyone will remember Her Majesty as a warm, loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and monarch.”

Flags were lowered to half mast outside the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood following the announcement of the Queen's death. Picture: Jane Barlow.

And Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Our longest serving monarch, Her Majesty was a dedicated public servant, demonstrating strength, leadership and compassion when her country needed it most. From the Blitz to the pandemic, she brought our nation together at times of crisis, providing hope and light in our darkest moments.”