Scottish Government accused of ‘irresponsible nationalism’ on transport review

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

Sir Peter Hendy, the current chairman of Network Rail and former commissioner of Transport for London was tasked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to examine transport infrastructure across the UK and consider where future spending could be targeted.

It is expected to be published imminently.

Mr Jack told the Conservative Party conference in Manchester: “It’s an incredibly important document to be published shortly.

“I’d say on a personal note I’m very dismayed the Scottish Government has not engaged in the Union connectivity review.

“The Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson, told his civil servants not to give Sir Peter any data or to engage with him whatsoever, which to me is irresponsible nationalism.

“It’s putting their desire for separation, and not to be part of the United Kingdom, ahead of people’s livelihoods, ahead of jobs.”

Mr Jack claimed this was part of a “pattern” of behaviour from the Scottish Government, adding they did not engage with Westminster over other matters including the UK Internal Market Act.

This legislation set out how trade within the UK operates post-Brexit, but critics warned the Act represented a power grab by Westminster at the expense of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Government later made changes following several defeats in the House of Lords but the SNP continued to warn it would “demolish devolution”.