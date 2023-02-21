SNP leadership race: Angus Robertson says it's already a challenge to be a dad in the Cabinet
Edinburgh MSP spells out why he’s not bidding to become First Minister
Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson, who has announced his will not stand for the SNP leadership, says it is already a “major challenge” to be a good dad while serving in the Cabinet, never mind trying to become First Minister.
The former leader of the SNP’s Westminster group had been the bookies’ favourite to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, but he said on Monday that as the father of two very young children the time was not right for him and his family to take on such a huge commitment. The race now looks as if it will be between Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan, all of whom have confirmed they will stand.
Elaborating on his reasons for staying out of the contest, Mr Robertson writes in today’s Evening News: “It is already a major challenge to be a good dad and do the required work as a Cabinet Secretary, but I think I have managed to get the balance about right. Having seen the tremendous 24/7 pressures faced by Nicola Sturgeon, I know that the toll of being First Minister is not one that I want my children and family to bear.”
He says: “Never in my wildest dreams when I joined the SNP in the 1980s as a teenager did I ever think that I would be ever elected as a parliamentarian, let alone become a Scottish Government minister and be considered as a potential candidate for SNP leader and First Minister.”And he adds: “I look forward to working with the next SNP leader and First Minister to deliver progressive policies and economic success for Scotland, and help secure Scottish independence within the European Union. In the meantime it is an honour to represent Edinburgh Central as its MSP and to serve as Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture. While I have ruled out the chance to become First Minister I will try my best to remain First Dad.”