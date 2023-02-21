Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson, who has announced his will not stand for the SNP leadership, says it is already a “major challenge” to be a good dad while serving in the Cabinet, never mind trying to become First Minister.

The former leader of the SNP’s Westminster group had been the bookies’ favourite to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, but he said on Monday that as the father of two very young children the time was not right for him and his family to take on such a huge commitment. The race now looks as if it will be between Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan, all of whom have confirmed they will stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaborating on his reasons for staying out of the contest, Mr Robertson writes in today’s Evening News: “It is already a major challenge to be a good dad and do the required work as a Cabinet Secretary, but I think I have managed to get the balance about right. Having seen the tremendous 24/7 pressures faced by Nicola Sturgeon, I know that the toll of being First Minister is not one that I want my children and family to bear.”

Angus Robertson has decided not to run for SNP leader and First Minister despite being the bookies' favourite for the role.