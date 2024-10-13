Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to former First Minister Alex Salmond, who passed away suddenly yesterday aged 69.

The Linlithgow-born politician died shortly after delivering a speech about Scottish independence in North Macedonia on Saturday, October 12. He is survived by his wife of more than four decades, Moira McGlashan.

Reports in local media say that he became unwell while giving a lecture and died a short time later at his hotel. Flags have been lowered to half mast at The Scottish Parliament as a mark of respect.

Alex Salmond served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, the first Scottish nationalist to hold the position. He was the Leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014. He resigned as First Minister following defeat in the Scottish Independence referendum in 2014.

Within minutes of his death being announced yesterday evening, tributes poured in for the titan of Scottish politics.

Current First Minister John Swinney said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former First Minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her Independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into Government and led Scotland so close to becoming an Independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy. “My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family, and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government I offer them our condolences today.”

In a message issued by Buckingham Palace, King Charles said: "My wife and I are greatly saddened to hear of the sudden death of Alex Salmond.

"His devotion to Scotland drove his decades of public service. We extend our deep condolences to his family and loved ones at this time."

The party he led after leaving the SNP, Alba, said in a post on X: “Alba Party grieves the loss of our founder and Leader. Our thoughts are with Moira, and his family, and those across Scotland mourning the loss of former First Minister Alex Salmond.

“The dream he cherished so closely, and came so close to delivering, will never die.”

One of the club's most famous fans, Alex Salmond was often spotted at Tynecastle Park cheering on Hearts. He is pictured above watching the Scottish Cup final 5-1 Hearts victory against bitter rivals Hibs in 2012.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “It is impossible to process the news of the sudden death of Alex Salmond. The impact he had on Scotland, our party and the independence movement was monumental. Like me, many will be in shock tonight, and my thoughts are with Moira, his wider family and his closest friends.”

Former SNP Edinburgh South West MP Joanna Cherry said: “I am devastated to hear that Alex Salmond has died. He was one of the most talented politicians of his generation, and, by any measure, the finest First Minister our country has had. He changed the face of Scottish politics.

“Sadly, he was ill used by some of his former comrades, and I am sorry that he has not lived to see his vindication. I shall remember him as an inspiration and a loyal friend. My heartfelt condolences go to Moira, his family, and all who loved him.”

Speaking on the BBC this morning, Succession actor and Scottish independence supporter Brian Cox said: "He was probably one of the greatest political thinkers that Scotland has ever produced, possibly these islands have ever produced."

The former Linlithgow Primary and Linlithgow Academy pupil went on to study at the Edinburgh College of Commerce before studying economics and medieval history at the University of St Andrews.

A keen supporter of Hearts, Alex was often seen at Tynecastle cheering on his beloved Jambos. He was also a lifelong member of the Church of Scotland and considered himself to be a religious man.