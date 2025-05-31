Popular coffee shop in South Queensferry announces closure
Brew Culture, in the town’s High Street, announced the closure with an Instagram post, thanking its customers for their support.
The announcement said: “Our shop lease expires in a few months and we’ve decided not to renew the lease. We’ve had a great time brewing our lovely coffee for you and will miss you all. Thank you for your support.”
And a notice on the door said: “Brew Culture is now closed. Our lease expires soon and we’ve decided not to seek a new lease. Thank you to all our lovely customers - it was a pleasure serving you.”
The coffee shop celebrated its fourth anniversary in March.
Customers were quick to show their disappointment at the closure in messages on social media.
One said: “A really sad day. Thank you for all the lovely coffee and chats over the years.”
Another wrote: “Going to miss you so much - the coffee and that chats. Love to you both.”
Another post read: “Your coffee was so good., going to miss you guys when we visit SQ. All the best to you.”
And other comments included: “You’ll be missed on our wee high street. ll te best for the future and thanks for all the decent chat and awesome coffee” and “So gutted to hear this, we love you guys. Thank you for all the fab oat cappuccinos. Best of luck for the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.