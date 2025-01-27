Historic Edinburgh pub on the Royal Mile reopens after two years
The Royal Mile Tavern was forced to close its doors on February 9, 2023 after a blaze took hold in the premises and saw nine fire appliances rush to the scene in the early afternoon.
The historic pub reopened in late October following an extensive refurbishment, and today staff reminded customers they are back on the scene adding ‘it’s great to be back!’.
Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for the business said: “If you haven't yet heard, The Royal Mile Tavern is back! After a long two years, our cosy wee pub has made its revival.
“Live music 7 nights a week and amazing pub food just the way we remember. Pop by soon to say hello and check out the best beer and staff in town. It's great to be back!”
Customers reacted to the social media post to celebrate the 'great news'. One said ‘welcome back, you have been missed!' with another adding ‘brilliant news, can't wait to visit.'
Another customer replied: This makes me so happy. I didn’t know it was going to reopen. I thought it was gone for good.”
