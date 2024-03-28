Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Midlothian soft play is set to reopen this weekend - more than seven months after a catastrophic fire gutted the building.

Saltire Softplay Centre has been closed since August 12 last year, when it was set alight at around 11.30pm. Police described the incident as a ‘wilful’ fire in the days following the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now, after significant refurbishment works, the soft play is set to reopen on Sunday, March 31. Owner, Craig Meikle, said the incident last summer was ‘devastating for everyone involved in the business’ but is now delighted to announce the news they are back in business.

The entrance at Saltire Soft Play Centre at Mayfield Industrial Estate was badly damaged by a 'wilful' fire on August 12 last year

Taking to social media Mr Meikle said: “We’ve finally got an opening date which is Easter Sunday…it’s been a long time coming and we’re obviously delighted and looking forward to getting everyone back in.”

Mr Meikle said he has been able to reopen this weekend thanks to funding support from family and friends and selling personal items including his car.

The soft play owner added he has spent a significant amount of money following the fire that ripped through the building last year, including replacing kitchen equipment and spending £65,000 to refurbish a climbing frame. But he added: “The final bill is going to be astronomical.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the incident last August he said: “It was devastating for myself having to deal with the aftermath of that and seeing the damage that was caused to a business which I’ve spent years building.

“I had to lay off seven staff in the aftermath…I had to call parents and cancel birthday parties, some at really short notice. I had to cancel our Santa’s Grotto, I had to tell an 89-year-old man [who plays Santa] that the thing that he looks forward to most all year round that he wasn’t able to do that year.”

Mr Meikle added: “Thankfully, with a lot of help to family and friends we have managed to get our business back up and running.”

Hundreds have responded to the video Mr Meikle uploaded to social media which has now been viewed more than 40,000 times. One said: “Amazing News. We will be supporting you during the holidays.” Another added: “Very pleased to hear this and all the best for the reopening. Well done on rising up and cracking on!”