Power cut Midlothian: Pupils sent home from three schools as power cut hits properties in Dalkeith

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:22 GMT

Pupils have been sent home from schools in Midlothian amidst a power cut.

The unexpected failure hit properties in the EH22 postcode area of Dalkeith, shortly after 8am on Tuesday, March 21. Woodburn Primary School, Dalkeith High School and Saltersgate School have all closed as a result. Parents and carers have been asked to collect their child or to make sure they can return home safely on public transport.

Engineers are currently working in the area to return the power. On their website, Scottish Power said: "There is a power cut affecting the EH22 postcode area of Dalkeith. We had no advance warning of this and first became aware of it at 8.07AM. Our engineers have arrived on site and will work to restore your electricity supply as quickly and as safely as possible." The energy suppliers have estimated that the power will turn back on by around 10.15am.

Power cut Midlothian: Houses in Dalkeith have been affected by a power failure.
