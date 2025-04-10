Private Midlothian hospital gets go ahead for new eight-bed ward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A private hospital has been given the go ahead to build a new eight-bed ward on its west wing to support inpatient demand.

The Spire Shawfair Hospital plans to create the new extension on land currently used as a service yard with eight individual bedrooms with ensuite facilities.

The new modular ward, which includes a plant room, will be linked to the existing main building with a new link corridor.

Planners approved the extension saying it was an addition to a ‘valuable asset’ in the area.

Spire Shawfair Hospital | Google Maps

Spire Hospital opened at Shawfair Park nearly 15 years ago. Its design statement said the new ward would help it meet demand on its inpatient services.

They said the new ward would “improve the services available at the Spire and cater for the increasing demand for the services to provide a more efficient healthcare offering.”

Previous permissions for extensions to the hospital have been approved in the past and planners said the latest development fitted with the use of the land although it was not ‘strictly’ business/general use.

They said: “The development is for an extension of an existing hospital that is a valued asset to the area. Whilst not strictly a Class 4 use (business/ general industry), the planning history of the site has approved a private hospital as part of the acceptable mix of uses in Shawfair Park.

“Taking the hospital as an accepted and valued use in Shawfair Park, the proposed development …does not result in adverse amenity impacts and is compatible with neighbouring uses.”

Planners granted permission for the new extension and some surrounding landscaping work to provide screening for it.