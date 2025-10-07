An Edinburgh council project to improve Queensferry High Street and the town centre is now underway to ‘create a safer, more accessible, and vibrant environment for residents.’

The council is investing millions of pounds into the project with will enhance the public realm in the area, with works including a new segregated cycleway, re-surfacing and pavement widening and a new road layout.

The first phase of work began today (October 7) from Seals Craig to Hawes Car Park and will run for 8-10 weeks. This will focus on re-surfacing and pavement widening, with minimal traffic management and no reduction in parking throughout this period.

The second phase is scheduled to begin in January 2026 and will last for around one year. This phase will create a new road layout, widen pavements, and introduce new disabled, electric vehicle and car club parking.

Edinburgh council's £3.5m project to improve Queensferry High Street and the town centre is now underway

Plans also include resurfacing the High Street, narrow Newhalls Road and improve public spaces throughout the area. There will also be a new westbound segregated cycleway from the Hawes Car Park into the High Street along with a contraflow cycle lane on Edinburgh Road.

Transport and environment convener, councillor Stephen Jenkinson said: “I’m delighted that we’ve reached this important stage in the transformation of Queensferry High Street, the town centre, and the wider community. This ambitious public realm regeneration will create a safer, more accessible, and vibrant environment for residents, visitors, and businesses alike.

“Our plans bring high level improvements to the area all whilst preserving and refurbishing elements of Queensferry’s unique historical character. Throughout the planning and development process, we’ve engaged extensively with local residents, businesses and the broader community to ensure their views and needs have been considered.

“This project will secure and revitalise Queensferry High Street’s prosperity for generations to come and I’m very excited to see how works develop over the coming months.”

For more information about the project you can visit the City of Edinburgh Council website.