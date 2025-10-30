Pubs in East Lothian have been given some early festive cheer after licensing chiefs announced extra drinking hours over the holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Lothian Licensing Board today confirmed plans to give a general extension to all hospitality venues, allowing them to stay open until 2am on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year with the late last orders also available on Hogmanay and New Year’s Day.

Licensing chiefs have issued the extra drinking hours since 2019 across the county and this year they are asking landlords who take advantage of the extension to get in touch after the holidays are over so they can study how popular it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Lothian Licensing Board today confirmed plans to give a general extension to all hospitality venues | Johnny Green/PA Wire

The board’s legal adviser Carlo Grilli told a meeting of board members that it was hoped they would be able to “build up statistics to see how the extended hours are being utilised across the county” after this year’s holiday period is over.

Board convenor Councillor Lachlan Bruce announced the general extension for this year’s festive season which covers on sales only and means there is no need for any premises to apply for permission to take advantage of the late opening on the dates approved.