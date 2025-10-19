Featuring popular brands including Gabby’s Dollshouse, Jurassic World, LEGO, Barbie and Bluey - the toy shop giant has produced a list of 51 toys as part of its ‘Top Toys list’ list.

The extensive list offers something for every age from pre-school and early schoolers, with this year’s highlights including Dreamworks’s How To Train Your Dragon Toothless Puppetronic, the Crayola colour wonder magic light brush eet that lets children paint with mess-free magic and Ouchies Cooper the Retriever - an interactive pup full of personality who needs lots of love and affection to be healed.

For older fans and collectors, the LEGO Icons, Sherlock Holmes Book Nook Set for Adults and Kick-About Interactive Football Training Game bring playtime appeal to big kids too - Gabby's Dollhouse Movie deluxe dollhouse brings the world of Gabby’s Dollhouse to life as the movie hits cinemas this October.

Sinead Byrne, European marketing director at Smyths Toys Superstores, said: “This year’s Top Toys list has been curated to showcase a variety of play experiences with a big focus on imagination and fun.

“From timeless nostalgic favourites to toys from this year’s biggest blockbusters, these toys capture the wonder of role-play and fantasy. The animatronics pet category continues to be hugely popular this year with top selling, innovative toys such as Little Live Pets Ouchies Cooper the Retriever, Little Live Pets Mango the Baby Monkey and How To Train your Dragon Real FX Toothless taking centre stage.”

Here are the 16 highlights from Smyths Toys annual list that are sure to be top of your little one's wish list this Christmas!

1 . Smyths Toys: Top Christmas children's toys in 2025 Smyths Toys Photo Sales

2 . Play Factory Gymnastic Bar and Gym Mat Bundle Play Factory Gymnastic Bar & Gym Mat Bundle is ideal for young gymnasts and beginners. This bundle includes the Play Factory Gymnastic Bar and Play Factory Air Track Inflatable Gym Mat. Its adjustable height (89 cm to 129 cm) grows with your child, while its sturdy triangular design ensures durability and stability. Equipped with two round bases and four non-slip rubber sleeves, it provides a secure, non-slip grip. | Smyths Toys Photo Sales

3 . Hot Wheels City Roller Coaster Rally Playset with 5 Die-Cast Cars The Hot Wheels City Roller Coaster Rally Track Set delivers thrills and excitement just like the behemoth coasters of real life - but only toy cars can ride this ride. Kids drive their vehicle up to the coaster, where there are fun features like a ticket booth and moving ramp to start the adventure. | Smyths Toys Photo Sales