Edinburgh Zoo Lego exhibition: 14 pictures of the Bricklive Zoo Safari trail which launched at the weekend

By Neil Johnstone
Published 28th May 2024, 17:17 BST
More than 1.5 million toy bricks were used to create the life-sized models

Edinburgh Zoo launched a spectacular Lego exhibition at the weekend - featuring over 25 life-sized animal sculptures for visitors to find as they explore the zoo.

The Bricklive Zoo Safari exhibition will run until Wednesday, July 31, where guests can view the impressive models located across the site. The unique art trail features some very large models, from a Bengal tiger, giant panda, elephant and a pride of lions - to smaller animals including rockhopper penguins and macaws. Eagle eyed visitors will also be able to spot a special novelty creature hidden amongst the bushes.

Lindsay Ross, events and experiences manager at Edinburgh Zoo, said, “We are so excited about Edinburgh Zoo’s Brick Safari. Bricklive have put together an amazing exhibit with some incredible sculptures of animals most of us are unlikely to see close-up in our lifetime – it will be a great addition to what is already a brilliant day out at the zoo.”

More than 1.5 million Lego bricks were used to create the life-sized models - with the sculptures taking hundreds of hours to build - the African Elephant took a team of five 1,600 hours to complete.

Guests can find an info board near each model which states the number of bricks used and the build time. There is one model however which is kept a secret - and visitors can guess the number of bricks used for the chance to win a platinum animal adoption - read on to learn more.

Here are 14 pictures of Bricklive Safari exhibition at Edinburgh Zoo.

The African Elephant and its calf is one of the largest models in the exhibition - requiring five builders to work 1,600 hours to complete. It is made from 149,071 bricks

1. African Elephant

The African Elephant and its calf is one of the largest models in the exhibition - requiring five builders to work 1,600 hours to complete. It is made from 149,071 bricks

Taking over 160 hours to build, the Green Sea Turtle is comprised of 27,208 bricks. The model weighs 118kg - slightly less than the average weight of a real adult female (130kg)

2. Green Sea Turtle

Taking over 160 hours to build, the Green Sea Turtle is comprised of 27,208 bricks. The model weighs 118kg - slightly less than the average weight of a real adult female (130kg)

You'll find this incredible Bottlenose Dolphin model near the Penguin Cafe. Taking 84 hours to build, the model is comprised of 22,298 bricks

3. Bottlenose Dolphin

You'll find this incredible Bottlenose Dolphin model near the Penguin Cafe. Taking 84 hours to build, the model is comprised of 22,298 bricks

As you venture around the interactive trail you will come across two large gorilla sculptures - the models took 167 hours to build and weigh 158kg - just 10kg less than an average adult male

4. Gorilla

As you venture around the interactive trail you will come across two large gorilla sculptures - the models took 167 hours to build and weigh 158kg - just 10kg less than an average adult male

