Lego fans flocked to the McEwan Hall in Edinburgh this month for the annual Edinbrick event, which sees models from across the country put on show.

The sell-out charity show, which was the sixth of its kind in the city, raised more than £17,000 for the Fairy Bricks charity, which helps donate Lego sets to children in hospitals and hospices. This was a £2,000 increase on last year’s record-breaking total.

Doug Adamson, lead organiser, said: “Edinbrick is a locally run all volunteer event. We couldn’t have had such a great show without all of our displayers and volunteers who travelled from all round Scotland and beyond to support our mission as a fun, family friendly charity event.

“Thank you everyone who was involved with the show from volunteers, displayers, Fairy Bricks themselves, our venue hosts the University of Edinburgh and of course everyone who came to the show as a ticket holder. We sold out months ago and we are already thinking about to grow the show.”

