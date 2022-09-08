Queen Elizabeth II dies: Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse displays notice of death of Queen Elizabeth II
An official notice has been displayed on the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
By Rhoda Morrison
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:22 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:23 pm
Buckingham Palace announced at 6.30pm that The Queen had died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle near Aberdeen.
Holyrood Palace, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland, has now displayed a notice of death.
It reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
People gathered outside the palace following the announcement and flowers were also spotted against the gate.