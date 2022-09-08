Buckingham Palace announced at 6.30pm that The Queen had died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle near Aberdeen.

Holyrood Palace, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland, has now displayed a notice of death.

It reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

A flower tribute left for The Queen following her death

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

People gathered outside the palace following the announcement and flowers were also spotted against the gate.