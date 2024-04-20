Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic will be diverted from the Queensferry Crossing onto the Forth Road Bridge tonight as engineers carry out the final full trial of the new automated barrier system which will allow quicker diversions in future.

Up until now, diversion arrangements had to be put in place manually and it took six hours to complete, meaning that traffic was sent via the Kincardine Bridge instead, a long detour for many drivers.

The automated barriers will move into place at the tocuh of a button, allowing much quicker implementation of diversions in future.

The new system involves eight barriers which move themselves across the carriageway at the touch of a button to redirect traffic on the M90 motorway from the Queensferry Crossing to the Forth Road Bridge. The first full trial deployment of the automated barrier system saw traffic running over the Bridge just 38 minutes after all traffic on the approaches to the Queensferry Crossing had been stopped.

Tonight’s diversion, between midnight and 8am, will affect traffic in both directions. When a red X is displayed above all lanes, traffic must stop. Once all traffic has stopped the automated barriers will be moved and traffic will then be diverted via the Forth Road Bridge. Drivers who ignore the red X will risk a £100 fine and three points on their licence.

David Bishop, south-east unit bridges manager for BEAR Scotland, who manage the crossing, said: “This new system will significantly reduce the time it takes to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, should the Queensferry Crossing need to close for any reason.

“Last year we carried out a successful trial of the automated vehicle restraint barriers and the improvements we have made since then will further reduce the time it takes to open the diversion route.