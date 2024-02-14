Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next phase of the project to enhance the Queensferry Crossing traffic diversion process gets under way this month, with a series of phased roadworks on the M90 over nine weeks, beginning on Monday, February 19.

This follows last year’s successful trial of a new system of moveable automated barriers to allow M90 traffic to be diverted over the Forth Road Bridge more rapidly, and works completed in January to set out the positions of new ‘intelligent road studs’ that will light up to guide motorists onto the diversion route, removing the need to manually lay out traffic cones.

The Queensferry Crossing will not be closed during these latest works, however local diversions will be in place for traffic using the M90 north and south of the bridge.

The next phase beginning on Monday involves four nights of resurfacing works north and south of the Queensferry Crossing, to maximise the lifespan of the new road studs. Road closures with local diversions will be required.

This will be followed by the installation of the intelligent road studs, with two weeks of overnight works beginning on February 26, again requiring road closures with local diversions.

Road users using the Queensferry Crossing or Forth Road Bridge during these works are encouraged to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.

In March and April the automated barriers will be upgraded with new components to allow the system on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing to be operated by a single button, further reducing the time it will take to divert traffic. Various lane and road closures will be required, with two weeks of works on the south side commencing on March 11, followed by another two weeks on the north side from April 8.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “This new system will dramatically reduce the time it takes to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, should the Queensferry Crossing need to close for any reason.

“Last year we carried out a successful trial of the automated vehicle restraint barriers and we’re now ready to install intelligent road studs and upgrade the control system so that it can be deployed at the touch of a single button. These improvements will further reduce the time it takes to open the diversion route, should this be required.