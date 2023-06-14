A major construction programme to install automated barriers on the Queensferry crossing will see 24-hour lane closures in place during busy summer months.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out work to install an automated barrier system on both sides to allow traffic to be diverted more quickly onto the Forth Road Bridge during required closures of the crossing. Currently, if the Queensferry Crossing has to be closed, M90 traffic is diverted via Kincardine Bridge on the A985 due to the time it takes to set up traffic management manually.

The four-month construction programme is scheduled to start on June 19 and will see lane and hard shoulder closures in place on both carriageways of the M90 until 3 August. Motorists using the M90 are advised to plan ahead before setting out. Works on the verge will be completed during the day and in the central reserve at night to minimise disruption. During the daytime there will be two lanes running in each direction at all times.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland south east unit bridge manager, said: “This new automated barrier scheme will improve the resilience of the trunk road network and minimise disruption. Work requiring lane restrictions will be carried out overnight wherever possible. The project is intended to be completed before next winter.”

The project involves reconstruction of the central reserve and verges where the emergency links to the Forth Road Bridge connect to the M90 on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing. This will provide a new concrete foundation for the barrier system and a new running surface for vehicles, followed by the installation of the barrier system itself.

Once the barriers are in place a trial run diverting traffic over the Forth Road Bridge will be carried out to check they are operating correctly.

The following lane and hard shoulder closures will be in place from June 19:

The hard shoulders on both carriageways of the M90 will be closed 24 hours a day from 19 June 19 until August 3., between Ferrytoll Junction and the Queensferry Crossing north of the bridge, and between Queensferry Junction and Scotstoun Junction south of the bridge.

Lane three of the M90 southbound carriageway between Queensferry Junction and Scotstoun Junction will be closed 24 hours a day from August 3 until September 15. Lane two on both carriageways of the M90 north of the bridge between Ferrytoll Junction and the Queensferry Crossing will be closed between 8pm and 6am each night from August 4 until September 15.