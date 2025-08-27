A set of benches which were removed from the foot of Leith Walk this month are set to return next week following backlash from local ward councillors.

The council uplifted two benches from outside the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre on August 11 in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour in the area – a move Leith councillors said was ‘deeply flawed’ in implementation and ‘unfairly impacts those who need a seat on the way to or from the shops’.

Shopkeepers in the area previously told the Evening News there are frequent incidents at the Foot of the Walk and blame a group who regularly congregated at the benches to consume alcohol and drugs.

Residents and local businesses had mixed feelings as to whether removing the benches had made a positive different in the area, with some reporting fewer incidents whilst others said the issues have persisted with individuals now bringing their own camping chairs or leaning up against shop windows as an alternative.

The benches outside the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre were removed on Monday, August 11 in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour in the area | Google Maps/NW

It is understood the benches will now be reinstated on Monday, September 1, after being temporarily relocated to Taylor Gardens. Ward councillors also advised they intend to bring a motion to Full Council in November to address issues of drug and alcohol addiction and how the council can work with stakeholders to make ‘this space work better for everyone’.

In a joint statement Leith councillors Katrina Faccenda, Chas Booth and Adam Nols-McVey, said: “This decision-making process was deeply flawed and by ignoring longstanding protocols of how local members are consulted on local changes the council has further damaged confidence.

“We have already complained in the strongest terms to those responsible and will continue to seek assurance that this kind of action does not happen again. While recognising that there are long-running problems with anti-social behaviour in this area, removing a community asset like these benches is not the answer and unfairly impacts those who need a seat on the way to or from the shops.

Some locals told the Evening News that the removal of benches had made no difference in the area. Days after the benches were removed, a fake crime scene appeared at the Foot of the Walk depicting the former bench. | Submitted

“We are extremely concerned that the council has not adequately considered the impact on disabled people and those with reduced mobility on the decision to remove the benches and believe that the council may have breached its public sector equality duty.”

“There are complex social issues within Leith of drug and alcohol addiction and bench removal does nothing to solve those or, as we have seen in the last week sees those same people with problematic behaviour sitting on the ground where the benches once were. There are no easy answers or quick fix solutions and as a council we need to engage constructively in how this space could work better for everyone and how we can make people feel safer within their community.

“We intend to bring a motion to the November meeting of Full Council in the hope of involving key local stakeholders and those already involved in outreach work in these discussions. People in Leith often feel the council as an institution does not have the same concern for them as other more affluent parts of Edinburgh and we need to prove otherwise.”

The City of Edinburgh Council has been approached for comment.