My disabled wife is being forced to walk on a busy road due to an overhanging bush in Edinburgh
The bush outside flats on Westburn Avenue, which links Wester Hailes to Baberton, is right outside a block of flats that is managed by Edinburgh-based Easylet Property Management, although owned by a private landlord.
Local resident Thomas Kelly highlighted the issue and said he is concerned that someone could be hit by a vehicle while trying to get past the overhanging bush.
He said: “The bush overtakes the pavement, so pedestrians have to walk on the road. It’s only a matter of time before someone gets injured or worse, as cars come racing down this street from Baberton.
“I’m just worried someone could be hurt, as you’ve got to step on the road to get past, this stretch of road is already known for speeding.
“My wife is disabled and has to step onto the road with her walking stick to get past, she has no time to get back on the pavement before cars come whizzing by.”
A resident living in the block of flats told the Evening News that the block is managed by Easylet, adding: “The bush is a problem, and it’s getting worse.”
A spokesperson for Easylet Property Management said: “I’ll be speaking with the landlord to raise this and discuss what can be done. Safety is clearly an issue here, and it’s something we take seriously. Please, note that we manage this property, but don't own it.”
