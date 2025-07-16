Pedestrians walking on an Edinburgh road are being forced off the pavement due to an overhanging bush - and one resident has warned that it’s ‘only a matter of time’ until someone is hit by a car.

The bush outside flats on Westburn Avenue, which links Wester Hailes to Baberton, is right outside a block of flats that is managed by Edinburgh-based Easylet Property Management, although owned by a private landlord.

Thomas Kelly took this photo of his wife trying to get around the overhanging bush on Westburn Avenue in Edinburgh. | Thomas Kelly

Local resident Thomas Kelly highlighted the issue and said he is concerned that someone could be hit by a vehicle while trying to get past the overhanging bush.

He said: “The bush overtakes the pavement, so pedestrians have to walk on the road. It’s only a matter of time before someone gets injured or worse, as cars come racing down this street from Baberton.

“I’m just worried someone could be hurt, as you’ve got to step on the road to get past, this stretch of road is already known for speeding.

The bush on Westburn Avenue seen from the other direction looking towards Wester Hailes. | National World

“My wife is disabled and has to step onto the road with her walking stick to get past, she has no time to get back on the pavement before cars come whizzing by.”

A resident living in the block of flats told the Evening News that the block is managed by Easylet, adding: “The bush is a problem, and it’s getting worse.”

A spokesperson for Easylet Property Management said: “I’ll be speaking with the landlord to raise this and discuss what can be done. Safety is clearly an issue here, and it’s something we take seriously. Please, note that we manage this property, but don't own it.”