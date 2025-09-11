A large group of travellers broke in to an Edinburgh park yesterday, just months after the council installed barriers to keep them out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals are furious that ‘outnumbered’ police officers ‘stood by and did nothing’ as an estimated 15 caravans and 13 cars entered Drum Brae Park in Clermiston after using a chainsaw to break down the barriers erected by the council earlier this year.

Locals were delighted following the installation of barriers to keep the travellers out after repeated visits, and came together to reclaim their local park and ‘get it back to its best’ by setting up the Friends of Drum Brae Park group. The group recently secured a £7,000 grant from Edinburgh Airport to carry out improvements there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travellers returned to Drum Brae Park in Edinburgh on Wednesday, September 10, despite the council erecting barriers to keep them out. | Submitted

A spokesperson for the group spoke of residents’ anger and frustration after the travellers returned to the site next to Drumbrae Leisure Centre on Wednesday, September 10.

She said: “They are back, but the most frustrating thing is the police stood by and did nothing. Apparently the leisure centre staff tried to stop them, but the police arrived and let them in.

“There is a video of the travellers sawing down the barrier. I asked the police if they would arrest them for criminal damage and the officer told me they couldn’t do anything as they were outnumbered.

“They just let them pass by and enter the park. So what chance have we got? We want answers as to why the police did nothing. These people seem to have more rights than us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got up this morning, opened the curtains and a traveller guy was standing there doing a pee. It’s not pleasant.

“Everybody here is in shock and absolutely raging. I want a public meeting with local politicians and police as soon as possible, as the community needs answers to why the police do nothing and why the council are not willing to do anything and aren’t moving quickly on this.

“The travellers are just sticking their fingers up to everyone and getting exactly what they want. The community are suffering now because of this. I’m absolutely raging. And everyone here is mad about this situation.”

Locals told the Evening News that police simply allowed the travellers to enter the Edinburgh park as officers were outnumbered. | Submitted

The spokesperson revealed some of the work the group has done at Drum Brae Park since the barriers were erected, and how all that hard work has “just been for nothing” with the travellers’ return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Since we started this group we have done litter picks, had meetings and registered to become an official charity. We just won a £7,000 community grant from the airport to put up five-a-side goalposts and more planters that incorporate benches, just to make the park a better place for locals.

“The park was looking great, everybody was saying how good it was looking, it had just recovered from all the damage caused by the travellers before. Now it’s all just been for nothing. We can’t use the park now, it will be out of bounds for however long.

“The community took the initiative by setting up our group following the barriers being put up, and improving the park for locals to enjoy, things were great.

“But now that’s all been in vain, all gone. The travellers might be there for weeks, but it would then be unusable by locals for months due to the mess they always leave behind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drum Brae Park, pictured before the travellers returned, with a Friends of Drum Brae Park group established recently to improve the park for locals to enjoy. | Submitted

Another local resident, Peter, 74, who asked us not to use his surname, said local authorities have ‘again failed’ locals.

He said: “Having erected barriers and installed CCTV cameras on the side of the leisure centre, and having assured the community that prompt action would be taken if travellers tried to set up camp on Drum Brae Park, the police, the council and our elected members have again failed the residents of Clermiston and Parkgrove by turning a blind eye to the arrival of caravans onto the park.

“About 20 caravans arrived. They cut down the barrier with a chainsaw and entered the field in their droves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year’s clean-up after they left cost the council over £30,000. The local community has to suffer vehicles speeding up and down our streets, people defecating in the woods, wreaking havoc with the toilet and shower facilities in our leisure centre, vandalising the area and threatening locals who are going about their normal lives.

“The police and two Edinburgh council vehicles were in attendance yesterday while these intruders set-up camp, but were not prepared to take action, allegedly saying that the destruction of the barrier was only minor vandalism.

“Families in the area are now prevented from using the park, dog walkers are unable to exercise their pets, kids walking to school are forced to take alternative routes.

“Leisure centre users have to put up with misused personal facilities, while music and shouting goes on until late in the night. The entire community of Clermiston and Parkgrove are seriously threatened whilst this group are permitted to abuse the goodwill of this city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When will our police, our council and our elected politicians stop pretending that this is not a problem and take action to protect the community?”

Chief Inspector Patricia Clark said: “Around 11am on Wednesday, September 10, we received a report of vandalism Drum Brae Leisure Park in Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1118 of 10 September, 2025.”

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “Officers are aware of this situation and visited the site today. We will continue to work with Police Scotland to respond to reports, in line with Scottish Government and council policies.”