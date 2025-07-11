Residents living close to an abandoned pub are calling for the building to be demolished and replaced by a community hub.

People in Edinburgh’s Saughton Mains staged a protest at the site of the former Busy Bee pub on Thursday to voice their frustration at the lack of action which has allowed the place to fall into disrepair since the pub closed about a decade ago.

Pat Carr, chair of Stenhouse, Saughton Mains and Whitson Community Council, said: “I spoke to everyone that was there and the general opinion is they’re fed up with it, it's an eyesore, they want it demolished and rebuilt as something that the community can use, like a community hub or houses. That would be their preference.”

Saughton Mains residents protest outside the abandoned Bus Bee pub | contributed

The Busy Bee - which appeared in Trainspotting 2 - was originally built as Saughton Mains Congregational Church but is now owned by Fiona Clarke, whose father bought it around 1970 and converted the building to a pub. He let it on a 99-year lease to Bass Taverns, who were taken over by Mitchells & Butlers, now one of the biggest bar and restaurant groups in the UK.

The pub closed around 2016, but the lease still has 44 years still to run. Mitchells & Butlers have said the building is beyond its usable economic life and they have proposed demolition.

But that would require the agreement of Ms Clarke as owner. She has set up a Facebook page, where she has indicated she is opposed to demolition.

She has posted, urging Mitchells & Butlers to “explore sustainable renovation rather than demolition” and “respect the social and cultural value of this historic site”. And she added: “Let’s preserve this place for future generations — not erase it.”

In another post, Ms Clarke said: “Rather than demolishing it, we propose a sensitive redevelopment that respects its heritage and serves the community: a small row of local shops - perhaps a bakery, a café, and affordable essentials; a green communal garden and outdoor gym space; above, a modest block of affordable flats to help address Edinburgh’s housing needs.”

The Busy Bee has been closed for nearly a decade | supplied

But Ms Carr, at the community council, pointed out there was a row of derelict shops on a neighbouring site where planning permission was granted for new flats with shops underneath, but nothing had happened.

She said:“The Busy Bee has become a blight on our local community with the state of the building reflecting the lack of basic care shown by the leaseholder and the owner.

“It appears for years now that financial gain has been placed above the well-being of local residents.”

Independent Sighthill/Gorgie councillor Ross McKenzie said: "Many of the local residents who came together for the meeting are really angry that this site has been left to rot in the middle of their community. For those who live next to it, this affects their daily lives as vermin thrives on the site.

“We're asking the landowner and leaseholder to find a solution. The landowner takes a tidy rent for the site and the leaseholder made profits of over £300m last year. These people can afford to fix this and it's time they got on with it."