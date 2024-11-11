Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pop star Robbie Williams will perform in Edinburgh next year as part of his 2025 European tour.

The former Take That star will kick off his tour at Murrayfield Stadium in May 2025 - one of only four UK dates that includes London, Manchester and Bath. The ‘Angels’ singer, who has previously performed at Murrayfield in 2003 and 2017, told his fans this tour will be his ‘boldest yet’.

The announcement of his upcoming tour comes ahead of the release of his musical biopic Better Man, which is released on December 26

Williams, who has won an astonishing 18 Brit Awards, wrote on social media: “I can’t wait to see you next year. There will be songs from the movie ‘Better Man’ and some new music too…but more on that soon.”

Here is everything you need to know about the Robbie Williams show in Edinburgh.

When is the Robbie Williams gig in Edinburgh?

The award-winning singer will perform at Murrayfield on May 31, 2025.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 15 at 10am. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster, AXS and See Tickets, with a maximum of six tickets per person.

Are there presale tickets?

Robbie Williams fans who pre-order a soundtrack of Better Man from the official website before 6pm on November 12 will gain access to presale tickets. Alternatively, you can request presale tickets by registering through his website with no purchase necessary. Presale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday, November 13.

Ticketmaster Past Booker Presale begins at on Wednesday, November 13 at 10am for UK shows. Presale for European dates launches on Thursday, November 14.

Who is supporting Robbie Williams?

The former Take That member will be supported by Rag’n’Bone Man and the Lottery Winners.

How much will tickets cost?

Ticket prices are yet to be released but VIP packages are available for £678 via Mark Butler and Associates. These packages include a ‘top price premium seated concert ticket’, three-course meal, an open bar, access to the VIP area, a welcome drink and a souvenir programme.